The Weird and Wonderful of Selhurst Park

It was a fool-proof system…until the car broke down while halfway through its rounds, delaying the start of the second-half in bizarre fashion.

Chatterton’s legacy did not stop there, as his son Nick Chatterton came through the club’s ranks and made more than 150 appearances for the first-team, helping Malcolm Allison’s side reach the FA Cup semi-finals in 1976.

Mrs Minchella: The Peanut Seller

If your sweet tooth needed satiating on matchday, there was always a reliable source of sustenance around the corner – quite literally. In Croydon, the fierce figure of Josephine Minchella has become stuff of legend.

In the 1960s and 1970s, she would fill her pram with a veritable cornucopia of treats from candies to boiled sweets to – as the nickname tells you – peanuts. It wasn’t just matchday, too, and she would often be seen roaming the streets with her pram looking for customers.

Nobody ever discovered why this became her daily routine, but her daughter looked back on her rounds with affection. “She went out in all weather," said Josephine (junior). "She wasn't poor because she had a big Victorian house and six children but she just went out. She didn't speak very good English but she liked [doing] it and worked hard."

After being repeatedly mugged Mrs Minchella stopped her regular portable sweet shop rounds, but even after her death in 1991 she left a lasting legacy. In 2019, John J O’Connor of Football Poets wrote an ode to her memory. It began: