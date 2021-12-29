Palace's 2021 Wrapped: Best goals, games and moments

Best goals

Eberechi Eze v Sheffield United

Two days into 2021, and already a contender for the best goal in the 12 months to come. Palace fans had seen glimpses of Eberechi Eze’s brilliance since his move from Queens Park Rangers the previous summer – including a stunning free-kick against Leeds United – but this goal was the first that could be reasonably categorised as ‘trademark’.

Picking up the ball in his own half, Eze turned and sauntered into midfield, passing one defender after another. Gliding almost nonchalantly to the edge of the penalty area, he slid the ball past Aaron Ramsdale in the Sheffield United goal and into the back of the net.

“I know I’s a good goal,” Eze said after the game, revealing it to be one of his highlights in a Palace shirt. “I thought I may as well take the chance and see if I can beat someone. When I got into shooting range, I was thinking: ‘I’ll try my luck and see what happens.’

“Thankfully it went in.”