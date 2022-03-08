Palace chef explains how apprenticeship led to Mexican Day menu for Vieira

“I got an interview from Palace, which is right around the corner from my house,” Sinclair explains. “I got my apprenticeship as a commis chef. I did all my training here. I did one day at college and the rest of the week at the stadium doing catering, private catering, matchdays and learned my skills and experience from there… Once I finished my apprenticeship I was offered a full-time job at the stadium.”

Sinclair’s first job as a qualified Palace chef was to support the Palace Kitchen, an initiative that helped to distribute thousands of meals to south Londoners in need during lockdown. “It was a really nice thing to do,” she says. “It felt like giving back, especially in such a hard time.”

Soon after and with lockdown restrictions easing – allowing a larger kitchen staff for the growing demand of returning mouths – Sinclair moved to the Training Ground, having been offered a role as Demi Chef De Partie to the first-team.

From showing a flair for food tech four years before Sinclair was now cooking for some of the Premier League’s biggest names.

“At first before I met anyone and just came here it was really intimidating. Wow. I’m one of the only women here. But the boys are all friendly, caring, protective… they’re very friendly, well mannered, nice people. Always grateful and appreciative.

“Speaking to the players every day gave me the confidence to speak to people, whereas before I kind of didn’t have to interact with the people I’m serving or making the food for. Now it’s face to face every day.

“[Patrick Vieira] is great. Always comes in the kitchen to see what we’re doing. Always happy, smiling, lovely to work with.

“And because [my colleagues] have all got a lot more experience than me they’re always helpful, always patient and willing to teach me new skills or a better way to do things. They’re very supportive.”