Zaha reveals motivation to 'give back love' through Ivorian football club

Returning to the country of his birth for the first time in 20 years, Wilfried Zaha wasn’t expecting such a warm welcome.

It was October, 2017, and the Crystal Palace player had flown to Abidjan, in Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire), West Africa. As he entered the airport building, he was mobbed by fans who had waited to welcome him.

“The first time I went back, there was genuine love I was getting and I had done virtually nothing,” Zaha tells me in an exclusive interview.

“There were thousands of people waiting for me at the airport. It was ridiculous! I’d just decided to come back and play for Ivory Coast. I didn’t know how happy they were that I’d decided to play for my country.”

Zaha is one of a relatively small number of professional soccer players to have represented two nations at international level. The first country he represented, England, will play at the World Cup finals starting on November 20th. Ivory Coast will not.

Zaha was four when his family moved from Ivory Coast to south London and he represented England at youth levels. He briefly appeared in two friendly matches for the senior England team, the second of which was in August, 2013. Having been overlooked for future squads, Zaha decided to represent Ivory Coast in November, 2016.

“I had my ups and downs with England at the time and obviously Ivory Coast came and spoke to me and the space where I was at, I just thought: ‘I think it’s best I play for Ivory Coast,’” he says.