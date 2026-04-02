Muñoz talks Croydon, Colombia, Conference League & kinship with Palace fans

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Leeds United programme in March 2026 - you can buy issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

Plenty has occurred since May 2025 – and yet, don’t memories of FA Cup Final day still come flooding back so easily?

Amidst so many highlights, perhaps one of the standout moments of the day – even if it ultimately amounted to naught – was Daniel Muñoz steaming in on 58 minutes and scoring what seemed to be, at the time, Palace’s second goal of the afternoon.

Yes, it was disallowed by VAR within two minutes for an offside in the build-up. Yes, that verdict cut short the boisterous celebrations which followed, and meant 30 more minutes of anxiety, defending just a single-goal lead.

But the scenes of relief – the scenes of disbelief, even – as shedloads of Eagles, in a shared split second of jubilation, dared to dream of a 2-0 lead over City, in a Cup Final…

By some considerable margin, Muñoz’s ‘goal’ is the precise moment of the match which – on the FA’s YouTube channel – has been ‘Most Replayed’ ever since.

With noise levels from the West end hitting 115 decibels – their highest all day, even more than at the final whistle – it was, simply put, the moment that Wembley shook.

And, by goodness, for a few fleeting seconds at least, it was beautiful.

You can view the moment at 01:10:35 in the video below.