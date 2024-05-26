Daniel Muñoz: The story of a fascinating footballer

This interview originally appeared in the Crystal Palace v West Ham matchday programme. You can shop for programmes by clicking HERE.

Some of us glean satisfaction from our day jobs. Others see them as a means to get by. Regardless of which camp you fall into, if you want to progress in life, you ultimately have to be resilient, and hold onto your belief that all your hard work will amount to something greater.

For some of us, that could just be a single job in our career ladder; for others, it’s a road stretching back 22 years long.

When Oliver Glasner was asked about Daniel Muñoz at a recent press conference, he smiled: “Daniel has an outstanding training mentality. Every session he’s the guy running the most, sprinting the most. Every game, he plays with the most intensity. It’s the wish of every manager to have such a player.”

Some praise. It’s fitting that, on the day we’re due to speak to Daniel in the aftermath of an open training session at Selhurst Park, he is last into the canteen to eat. It follows that he was either the last player to leave the gym before heading to lunch, or the last to finish greeting the young fans waiting for autographs in the stands. With Muñoz, neither event would surprise you.

“I like being an example to young people,” Muñoz explains. “I tell them you should never stop dreaming, because it’s never too late. I made my dream come true at such a late age – nothing is impossible.”