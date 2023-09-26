Ambrose: Whoever I meet talks about THAT goal!

Yet Ambrose’s name has become synonymous, among Palace and opposition fans alike, with one particular feat of audacity: the goal that knocked Manchester United out of the 2010/11 League Cup quarter-finals.
You know the one.
“It’s so strange – I get asked to speak about it every time this game comes up!” Ambrose laughs, when we tentatively broach the subject.
As the Eagles faced Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the then-Carling Cup, Ambrose took to the turf as a half-time substitute looking to liven up an uneventful evening.
Twenty minutes after coming on, the midfielder displayed his most striking attribute on live TV when, collecting the ball from Wilfried Zaha not far from the centre circle, he roamed forward and drove home one of the finest efforts ever seen from a Palace player.
The ball sailed through the air for an eternity as it travelled over 30 yards to tear past Ben Amos and into the United net.