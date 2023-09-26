Ambrose: Whoever I meet talks about THAT goal!

“It was an iconic goal for me in my career,” Ambrose admits. “I say this quite often: I didn’t win team accolades when I was playing. I never won a league or a trophy, only individual accolades.

“But to come away, seven years after retiring, and 12 years since that goal, and still be spoken about for it… wherever I go and with whoever, whether that’s Palace supporters or United supporters... whoever I meet always talks about that goal. I'm proud to have something like that.

"Other players who have won trophies can talk about those memories, but I have something which I’m remembered by as a player: that goal at Old Trafford. And to top it off, we won the game, which was fantastic.”

Federico Macheda equalised not long after for Sir Alex Ferguson’s United team, who were reigning Premier League champions and recent Champions League finalists. But then-second tier Palace struck again in extra-time through Glenn Murray to seal an almighty upset.

Despite Murray’s heroics, it was Ambrose’s goal – described by Gary Neville as the best strike ever scored against the home team at Old Trafford – which has proven simply too good to be left behind by time.

“It was a moment missed out on for us to lose to Cardiff [on penalties] in the semi-finals, otherwise it would have gone down even more memorably, to be honest,” Ambrose admits.

“For a club that haven’t won a trophy for a long time, a good cup run gives such a feelgood factor around the club. Not only does it build confidence when you win games, but the players who are the so-called fringe players know they’ve got a few more games to impress.

“Winning breeds confidence and if you can go on a Cup run… you look at the 2016 FA Cup Final for Crystal Palace, and in 2020/21 the semi-final against Chelsea… you take that feelgood factor into your league campaign as well.”