Henderson feature: Adversity, confidence and developing on and off the pitch

“To come in after 11 months out and to do it at the Etihad as well, after training maybe two times, and then to have a result like that and a performance like that was something I was really proud of, on my mental side more than anything.”

‘Mentality’ – anyone who speaks to Dean Henderson will know how important that word is to him. It’s too simple to define it simply as confidence, because it ignores that willingness to keep improving, that self-analysis. “I know myself – I've been around the block enough to know,” he explains.

“You can’t be too hard on yourself, and after 11 months out performances aren’t going to be perfect for me, I'm not going to be at my top level. I understand that. But game by game I've just got to keep getting better and keep improving, because I've got aspirations of where I want to get to and where I've been in the past and where I want to go again.

“[Mentality] is massive. There are certain players here that I'm so impressed with, and I think they can go on to real heights and go on to the next level. I'm really excited to see what the next couple of years bring.”

There are plenty of young players around the first-team squad, but the next generation are attracting attention at the Academy, and following Henderson’s path may be their way to success in the Premier League. When he was just 18-years-old the ‘keeper moved on loan to Grimsby Town, and looks back on it as one of the most important decisions he made for his progress on the field and off it.