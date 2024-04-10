Henderson feature: Adversity, confidence and developing on and off the pitch

When Dean Henderson headed out on loan from Manchester United to Sheffield United, he sat down with manager-to-be Chris Wilder for the very first time. He had a simple message: "We’ll be playing as a Premier League club next season,” Henderson told him, “and that means you will be a Premier League manager.”
Some confidence – but backed up by ability. The young goalkeeper was crucial in a promotion-winning campaign, winning the Championship Golden Glove award, before starting all-but two Premier League games as the Blades defied predictions of relegation to secure ninth-place finish. No wonder Wilder recently admitted: “I loved him from the moment we met.”
But confidence doesn’t mean invulnerability, and Henderson, like any other player, is buffeted by the winds of cruel fate. He had just broken into the first-team at Man Utd when he contracted COVID; he was impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest before he was injured. In his first game at Crystal Palace, misfortune struck again.