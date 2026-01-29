Dean Henderson: Palace's No. 1 – and new captain – in his words

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Manchester City programme in December 2025 - you can buy issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

Dean Henderson’s reaction saves are up there with the very best in the Premier League.

His stop in the win away at Burnley last month was a prime example and later nominated for the December Premier League Save of the Month award.

Midway through the second-half, forward Jacob Bruun Larsen fired home a shot from close range, but the Palace No. 1 with micro-seconds to react, managed to get a fingertip on it and preserve his clean sheet.

It was a match-saving intervention that made the difference between three points and one. But where did this trait come from?

Henderson was a promising wicketkeeper as a youth cricketer and believes the skills he picked up there have continued to benefit him in his football career.

“I think the wicket-keeping has actually set me in good stead for life as a goalkeeper,” he told the matchday programme.