The Don Rogers story: watch on Palace TV

Rogers’ footballing ability became clear from an extremely young age, and as a student there was a battle for his services.

“I got to about 13 or 14 and football suddenly came on the horizon,” he remembers. “I got in the Somerset schoolboys team. Scouts came along from Swindon Town and Bristol City and watched me play.

“Bert Head, who ended up signing me for Palace, was manager at Swindon at the time. He came down and picked my dad up, took him to the game, brought me back in the car with him and had the forms in his car. I signed the forms, and an hour later the Bristol City manager came along and wanted me to sign as well.

“It was lucky for me that he was an hour late, or I might never have done what I did!”

Rogers quickly established himself as one of the most exciting outside lefts in the country. For those youngsters among us, for ‘outside left’, read ‘traditional winger’. Why not let the man himself explain?

“Outside lefts were supposed to stay wide, get the ball, go past the full-back and get crosses into the box for everybody else to score,” he says. “It sounds very easy, but that was basically what my job was. It took me about five years before I realised that I could score myself!

“The great thing for me was that when I received the ball, I got a great big cheer. I could hear when the ball was coming to me, the cheer from the stands. If I didn’t get much of the ball they would be shouting: ‘Get it out to him!’”

“It was good for your ego.”