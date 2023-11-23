Ebere Eze: From identity crisis to England international

But, if we’re lucky, we have other things to fall back on. Our families, our friends – work, which can provide a valuable dose of mundanity to soothe the heightened emotions of the weekend. For young football players, however, there are no such easy escapes. The changing fortunes of a team mean everything.

It’s a thought that was at the forefront of Ebere Eze’s mind as he ran on to replace Marcus Rashford for his second England cap against Scotland. He knew how far he had come, and he knew how uncertain it was he would make it. But now, after making his debut in June, he could assume his new identity: Ebere Eze, England international.

It could have been so different. When he was barely a teenager, Eze was released by Arsenal and his future was in doubt. It hit hard. “It wasn’t easy,” he remembers. “I signed [for Arsenal] when I was eight or nine, and got released at 13. That was probably the hardest release because that was all I knew at the time.

“A big thing people probably don’t understand is that at that age that's part of your identity. It’s like: ‘I'm Ebere who plays for Arsenal,’ and anywhere you go that's how you referred to. That's how you're spoken about. So the moment you get released it's like okay that's a big part of me that's just left.”