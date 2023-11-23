Ebere Eze: From identity crisis to England international

This interview was originally printed in the Palace v Fulham matchday programme.
For so many of us, football is more than a sport. It’s an identity. It’s how we strike up conversation at an awkwardly quiet party: ‘Well, who do you support then?’ It’s how we bond instantly with total strangers in the pub, it’s how we overcome language barriers abroad and – let’s be honest – it’s how we manage to decide our dislike for mutual friends and in-laws without yet having got to know them.
If someone were to take away our football club, they would be depriving us of a part of ourselves. We might falter in conversations, our very concept of the self stuttering and stumbling on weakened foundations. For those who (somehow) live life outside the beautiful game, who remain inexplicably uninfected by the bug that is football, it surely seems pathetic to align so much of life with something so totally out of your control. To those of us lucky enough to be indoctrinated, little could be more important.