Eze on setbacks, pressure, family, social media, chess and more

Q: Even though your parents made a lot of sacrifices, you as a young person had to sacrifice a lot. What did you have to sacrifice at a young age to become the professional you are today?

EE: This is probably the first time I've actually clocked it. I actually sacrificed my whole, like, schooling completely, really. Without knowing, at the time, I thought I was just doing what was right and going to school and whatever.

But I'll be honest, at that point, football was it. Me leaving school, we're doing half-days. I know I'm not even getting the education I should be getting, because we're preparing for an exam, but I've got training.

So it was like, 'okay, this ball ting has to work really and truly.' I think that's probably the moment where I clocked, like 'okay, cool. We've got to put all our eggs in this one still!’

Because of football and what I wanted to achieve, I could see that I had to do a lot to achieve this, and to be in this position, a lot has to be sacrificed, man. Being in the academy and training, having a structure and discipline outside of school, it definitely made it easier to say 'no' to a whole bunch of stuff because I've got training and I've got a match or I've got this or whatever.

So yeah, friendships, you know, they're maybe not fruitful. They're not the avenue that you can take if you're trying to pursue this football thing. Relationships are probably the next biggest sacrifice. You can't go to certain parties, you can't do certain things.

I tried, I tried! But it just would never work out, because you know if something's not in line with the desire that you have, the goal that you're trying to achieve. If you do anything that deviates from that, it's you that's accountable for that, and you have to understand that.

I feel like I had that from a young age. If this isn't in line with what I want to do, then leave me out of it.