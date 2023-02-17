Eberechi Eze on the mental demands of long-term injury

On a football pitch, there can be no hiding: these aspects of players – those which constitute their performances – are out there, plain for all to see.

It is understandable, therefore, that in the bustle and business of a Premier League season, quieter moments for contemplation can seem harder to come by.

Yet to become an elite athlete means becoming prepared to face the very toughest challenges of all kinds, taking on any obstacle head-on - a mentality embodied by Eberechi Eze following his Achilles injury in May 2021,

Eze has previously discussed how those events shaped him but, two years on, recently sat down with YouTube channel and podcast Baller Talk to reflect further upon the mental demands which shaped him with stark, poignant honesty.

“It was just a sad day,” Eze recalled, speaking of his injury. “I remember picking up my phone. They send a message before they select anyone, or if you’re in the preliminary squad, and I remember getting a message for England’s first-team.

“I just put my phone down in shock. To see that happen on that day was just a madness… it was just a sad day of shock, telling my parents, telling my family…. you feel helpless to be honest – it was a sad day for sure.

“Before getting injured, I was in one of those phases where you’re feeling yourself, just feeling good…. You feel like you can do whatever you want, and that’s where I was at: any game I went into, I was positive that I was going to score, assist or have a good game.

“It was just me enjoying my football, which is why…. not that there’s a good time to get injured, but for it to happen then, it felt like such a blow because I was… becoming the type of player I want to be. It just felt like a tough time to get hit like that.”