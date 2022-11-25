Berhalter v Southgate: How contrasting Palace experiences shaped World Cup managers

The two never shared a dressing room but did share memories of their time in south London, Southgate as a successful Crystal Palace captain and Berhalter as new signing forced to deal with turbulent times on and off the field. Both, though, looked back with the same fondness and warmth.

It’s strange to think that, all these years later, the two men will shake hands once again, but this time on the world’s biggest stage as they lead their respective nations at the World Cup in Qatar. It’s certainly a long way from Beckenham.

Few others can feel this synchronicity quite as acutely as Alan Smith, who coached both players during two stints as Palace manager. We suggest that he may be the only manager in the world able to watch two former players face off at the tournament. He laughs uproariously.