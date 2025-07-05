Eze on scoring for England & role models - plus every goal/assist last season

This interview was originally published in the Crystal Palace v Brighton matchday programme in April 2025, and is republished below.

Some footballers have a particular presence. They walk into a space and regardless of their size or stature, you feel a top-flight footballer has entered the room. It’s an aura few possess. Ebere Eze possesses it.

He arrives for our interview at Copers Cope – conducted back in April – and immediately the mood of everyone in the room is lifted.

Of course, although Ebs has always radiated warmth, he should be particularly happy this particular week. We’re speaking only days after his first ever senior goal for England. For any England player this is a special moment.

But it’s particularly so for a player who suffered numerous setbacks early on his career – released by Arsenal at the age of 13, then spending time at Fulham, Reading and Millwall without landing a professional contract.

So where does that goal against Latvia rank alongside his other major achievements to date? “It’s difficult to place it at the moment,” Eze says. “I’m still just grateful to have the opportunity to be there and express myself at that level.