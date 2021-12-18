Mile Jedinak: Leadership, captaincy and harnessing training ground conflict

At Crystal Palace, it was Jedinak’s responsibility to create that environment for young players training with the first-team. But did he give Academy graduates special treatment when they first joined the senior squad?

“I would allow them to express themselves,” he says, thoughtfully. “I like to think I never made anyone uncomfortable. There’s obviously learning along the way, so if you can make a conscious effort at helping them learn, then that’s okay.

“Some of that is being proactive, and some of that is also if someone comes and approaches you, being available to them. That’s it.

“How you learn as a youngster is observing, seeing who you look to in the first-team and watching how they do things – and if you really want to know, go and ask questions.”

The answers to those questions could only come from Jedinak’s own experience. Before he arrived in south London, he was forced to gamble – he took the leap and moved to Europe to further his career. It wasn’t an easy decision.

“There’s always that thought of the unknown,” he admits. “But there’s also the idea that I’m going to make the most of it whatever the experience may be. I was fortunate coming here via Turkey, and then getting myself to south London and having a really good go of it.

“I loved [Turkey] at the time. It was the next step for me moving from Australia, and one that I had to make. I wanted to play in World Cups and tournaments, and I thought: ‘What is the best pathway?’

“England wasn’t available to me at that moment in time due to passport issues, but Turkey was a great learning experience. I was there with my wife, no kids. We lapped it up and got immersed in the culture. We tried to do it the best we could, while focusing on the football.

“Playing in front of so many people with so much passion and atmosphere. Some of the bigger stadiums where we used to go and play away in front of 60,000 people, at teams that would try and make it difficult for you.

“It was great. I thrived in that environment. It helped me when I came to this country as well.”