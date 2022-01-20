‘I cried, it was too much emotion’ - Guedioura remembers AFCON triumph

“We didn’t expect to go out because we had so many chances. At AFCON the most important thing is the first game. If you don’t win that, you get stressed and have extra pressure.

“At these other AFCONs we were having 25 chances per game, 18 corners and free-kicks – but we didn’t score or win games.

“In this one, people didn’t expect us to win, but with the manager we had and the group of players we had, I was really keen. I thought we had a chance to go on and win this one.”

And so Algeria arrived in Egypt in good spirits, the pressure lifted somewhat. A team spirit was fostered early on, which Guedioura cites as the reason for a perfect record in the group stage.

“The first game again was important,” he explains. “We played one of the favourites in Senegal, which we won. This is where things started.

“From there we hard to really believe. We had a month together. We enjoyed it all so much as a group. It’s important to have the belief of the manager, and a group of players that are all together.

“Togetherness is so important in these types of competitions.”