Gábor Király on his Palace ‘family’ and Burnley ‘challenge’

The Hungarian goalkeeper swiftly became something of a cult hero at Crystal Palace after signing from Hertha Berlin in 2004, going on to make 111 appearances for the Eagles over three seasons.

Having initially jostled for a starting spot in 2004 with fellow new signing Julián Speroni – himself a Palace legend in the making – Király went on to make 32 appearances in the club's 2004/05 Premier League campaign, and 43 in the Championship the following year.

His reputation for an already well-enough documented garment of clothing aside, he kept 33 clean sheets for Palace, while also accumulating international caps towards a remarkable final total of 108 – including four at Euro 2016, aged 40.

When the time came to depart Palace in 2007, however, Király opted for an altogether new experience – the chance to join Burnley at a special moment in their history – where he spent a further two seasons.

Palace’s clash with Burnley at Turf Moor, therefore, is sure to have at least one extra viewer from Hungary come Saturday afternoon.

“I'm still always looking out for my ex-clubs. I follow, at a minimum, the results and how they’re playing,” Király – who nowadays serves as President of K1RALYSPORT, an organisation he had founded in his early playing days, before he had even experienced London – admits.

“I know that Palace are currently in the middle of the table, and Burnley is second-bottom. I watched Palace’s last game against Tottenham.

“I’m very happy about Roy Hodgson, because he’s amazing. He’s done a great job… and [Sam] Johnstone, the goalkeeper, I like him. He has a lot of energy and power!”