Thomas and Salako share story of last time a Palace trio started for England

Much as at Wembley on Saturday night when Switzerland faced a national side with three Palace players in its ranks, no club provided more England players than Crystal Palace that afternoon.
Salako, Geoff Thomas and Ian Wright started for the Three Lions on their trip to Australasia in 1991, and after the Eagles’s triumphant season it was no surprise: the previous year’s FA Cup finalists had returned to Wembley to win the Zenith Data Systems Cup, before securing a third-place finish in the league.
But their thoughts weren’t on sealing a call-up.