Thomas and Salako share story of last time a Palace trio started for England

“I don’t think any of us were thinking we were on the verge [of England],” recalls Thomas. “We were battling away enjoying what we were doing on the pitch for Palace at the time. We were riding really high and feeling like we weren’t going to get beaten in any game.”

For Salako, it may have been a quirk of fate that confirmed his inclusion in Graham Taylor’s squad.

“Now with social media and the coverage of the Premier League, everyone is tipping players to be in – that didn’t really happen back then,” he says.

“The last game of the season we were playing Man United, and I needed two goals to get my bonus. It was hilarious – I was shooting from everywhere, cutting inside... I look back and think I should have done more!