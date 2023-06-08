Steve Coppell led the way ahead of him and, to his left, Bryan Robson followed behind Alex Ferguson.

Nine years before, Thomas had been working as an apprentice electrician preparing to take a gamble with fourth-tier Rochdale.

"That was probably my biggest decision," the midfielder reflects almost four decades later. "Once I was in football, I just felt: 'Right, I’m starting now so I don’t intend to stay at this level. I intend to get as high as I can.'

"[At Crewe Alexandra] there was myself, David Platt and John Pemberton. Platty went down to Aston Villa and me and Pembo, six months apart, ended up coming to Crystal Palace... I think Ron Noades was the one who first saw me and John play and then Steve Coppell came up a few times. In the summer we had the opportunity of coming down.

"Big money," Thomas laughs. "£50,000…"

When Thomas was scooped by a cash-strapped Palace, on this day (8th June) in 1987, he joined a changing room which was steadily being moulded into the side Coppell would guide to promotion, the FA Cup final and a third-place finish respectively over three consecutive seasons.