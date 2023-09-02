George Ndah: Writing history at Selhurst and Molineux

The now-48-year-old speaks with the same ebullience and sheer likeability he possessed as a youthful Crystal Palace Academy graduate. But these days, his responsibilities extend far beyond those he held in his record-breaking days as a young footballer – more on those in a moment.

The former forward’s responsibilities no longer centre on just how he, and his Palace teammates, perform, but also how over 200 aspiring artists in south London fare under an altogether different spotlight.

Camberwell born-and-raised, family man Ndah currently assists wife Nicole with running an award-winning performing arts academy in Surrey. “It’s grown so quickly – and it’s completely different to football!” he laughs.

“It’s singing, all forms dancing, theatre, competitions… everything! Two of my three daughters go to the school, so my household – as you can imagine – is all-singing and all-dancing! I’m learning pretty quickly.

“I’m helping out because the school’s grown so quickly, so we give thanks for that. Life is good. The most important thing for me is my family is well – so everything else is a bonus.”

We speak to Ndah the day before two of his former clubs, Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park, but as you can imagine, time is scant these days for the father-of-four to return to his former clubs.

Nevertheless, Ndah retains great affection for the rather different sort of Academy he himself found his calling in, having been pivotal to the Palace side which reached the 1992 FA Youth Cup final so often referred to by eventual victors Manchester United.