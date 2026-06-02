Glasner reflects on favourite moments in his final programme interview

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Arsenal programme in May 2026 you can buy issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

It’s part of what makes Oliver Glasner’s character so compelling that he isn’t a man for dwelling on the past.

Anyone who has spent any length of time around the Crystal Palace Training Ground across the last two-and-a-bit years will know this all too well. So driven and determined to succeed, his thoughts and energy are always on the next game, the next challenge.

The most important fixture of 2025/26 still awaits. So, getting the Manager to, even if only temporarily, consider what he’s already achieved in his time in South London was not going to be an easy task.

But in a football world now consumed with what comes next, it feels even more important to take time to reflect – even if for a fleeting moment – on what has already gone.

Today is his final game at Selhurst Park as Manager. But whatever happens this afternoon against Arsenal, or indeed on Wednesday night in Leipzig, his place in club history has long been assured.

With all eyes now on the European Final at the end of this extraordinary season, we’re taking the opportunity to contemplate the journey he’s been on.

That means starting back in February 2024, when Glasner set foot in South London for the first time.

“I remember it perfectly, our first game against Burnley,” Glasner says. “It was the first home game for me and to be honest I wasn’t sure what to expect in terms of the mood around the club.

“The team hadn’t been on a great run.

“But I walked out and immediately there was huge positivity from the stands. It was so loud.

“The atmosphere pushed us on, and we got a 3-0 win against Burnley. I was really very surprised by the support.