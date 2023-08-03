Dean Kiely explains goalkeepers’ pre-season preparations

But for those of you not able to make the transatlantic trip, goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely – who has coached at Palace for five-and-a-half years now – sat down with cpfc.co.uk to describe the process of preparing a goalkeeper for a fresh new season.

And with a number of experienced shot-stoppers in the squad, plus two bright prospects representing England at professional youth levels this summer, the goalkeeping department is, if you’ll forgive the obvious pun, in safe hands…

Kiely on the trip to Chicago and Detroit…

“It’s been a good trip. Always, when there’s a change of scenery and a different environment, it’s a good stimulant for goalkeepers. If the facilities are good, which they have been, then they’ll get some good work done.

“The heat and conditions have played a role, but from my point of view, the goal is to top the ‘keepers up on technique and all the different aspects of what they need to do and where they need to be.

“At this moment in time, they’re all in good nick and in a good place – and looking ready to go.”