Happy birthday, Ismaïla Sarr! AFCON winner sets sights on further glory

Having claimed the FA Cup and FA Community Shield at Wembley last year with Palace, the No. 7 struck his 11th club goal of the season in all competitions in the Eagles' first-leg draw away to Zrinjski Mostar last week.

His fine first-time finish from Jørgen Strand Larsen's lay-off was the club's first-ever goal in the knockout rounds of a major European competition – another piece of history for a perennial winner.

With tickets still available for the second leg at Selhurst Park this Thursday (26th February, 20:00 GMT kick-off) – the UEFA Conference League play-off tie is finely poised at 1-1, and every voice could make a difference – Sarr has set his sights on further glory in red and blue at this season's culmination.

“I think this team is ready to win this trophy,” he recently told the Palace matchday programme. “Of course, we will take it game by game.

“But it’s our first time in Europe. There is no pressure and everyone will be doing everything to fight and move forward [in the competition].

“We’ll take it game-by-game and see how it goes until the end.”