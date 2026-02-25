Skip navigation

      Happy birthday, Ismaïla Sarr! AFCON winner sets sights on further glory

      Ismaïla Sarr, recent Africa Cup of Nations winner with Senegal and top goalscorer in all competitions this season (with 11 goals) for Palace, turns 28 today (25th February 2025) – and certainly has plenty to celebrate.

      Having claimed the FA Cup and FA Community Shield at Wembley last year with Palace, the No. 7 struck his 11th club goal of the season in all competitions in the Eagles' first-leg draw away to Zrinjski Mostar last week.

      His fine first-time finish from Jørgen Strand Larsen's lay-off was the club's first-ever goal in the knockout rounds of a major European competition – another piece of history for a perennial winner.

      With tickets still available for the second leg at Selhurst Park this Thursday (26th February, 20:00 GMT kick-off) – the UEFA Conference League play-off tie is finely poised at 1-1, and every voice could make a difference – Sarr has set his sights on further glory in red and blue at this season's culmination.

      “I think this team is ready to win this trophy,” he recently told the Palace matchday programme. “Of course, we will take it game by game.

      “But it’s our first time in Europe. There is no pressure and everyone will be doing everything to fight and move forward [in the competition].

      “We’ll take it game-by-game and see how it goes until the end.”

      It is a big occasion

      Ismaïla Sarr

      Going into the tournament, Sarr was one of the handful of Eagles who had previously competed in European competition.

      It is a stage Sarr's strengths have always excelled on. For Rennes, he scored four and created another three in the 2018/19 Europa League campaign, helping his side to the last 16.

      It was a similar story during his time at Marseille, with five goal contributions in just 10 games in 2023/24.

      "I have always enjoyed it,” Sarr added. “You feel it is a big occasion. When you’re playing in Europe, it feels very different to the Premier League or a domestic league.

      “I feel the need to play well. And you have to play together as a team in Europe or you will lose.

      “It’s a cup competition so you can’t make mistakes. Every game, there is the need to win.

      “Now we have a play-off [against Zrinjski], so let’s win and take that first step.

      “European competition always feels different. I’ve just been fortunate that I’ve been able to get so many goals in those games.”

      Sarr knows only too well the route to glory isn’t always plain sailing.

      An injury picked up in the weeks before the African Cup of Nations put his participation in the finals in severe doubt. Even for a squad containing the quality of Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson and Kalidou Koulibaly, the loss of Sarr would have been a big blow.

      Fortunately, he returned in time for the group stages and helped Senegal progress to the knockouts. From there, they beat Sudan, Mali and Egypt to set up a titanic clash with hosts Morocco in the final in Rabat.

      Gripping the football world, it was a chaotic contest involving the Senegal players temporarily walking off, Sarr having a goal controversially ruled out and – eventually – a dramatic win in extra-time.

      But at the end of the evening, Sarr and his international teammates were able to lift the trophy high into the night sky.

      “It wasn’t easy,” he says, reflecting on becoming African champions for the second time. “It was a tough competition. But it was a very special to come back (to the team here) after winning the trophy.

      “Winning that final meant it was worth it.”

      Ismaïla Sarr Returns From AFCON

      On his return to the Palace training ground, with his winner’s medal proudly around his neck, Sarr was given a guard of honour – a sign not only of his achievement, but the respect he has from both the staff and players.

      “I was so happy to come back and see my teammates after,” he adds. “It was incredible, the welcome I had.

      “They all wanted to welcome me, not just the players, but the staff and the whole group.

      “I was very, very proud and happy to see this. It gave me confidence to return to the club and believe I can help the team.

      “After I just wanted to get back out there and give everything for the club.”

      After scoring from the spot against Nottingham Forest at the start of February, Sarr – last season the scourge of Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium – repeated the trick this year with a memorable matchwinner.

      “I was very happy to have won this match,” Sarr reflects. “We needed to win because of the run we were on.

      “It was a pleasure to score the goal. Last year I was able to score two goals and get an assist. This year I scored, so it’s a fixture I’ve enjoyed.

      “It’s always a game where if you win, everyone is happy. But there are a lot of matches left for us to focus on.”

      Since he first arrived in South London in August 2024, only Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored more goals than Sarr in red and blue. For a player who predominantly plays out wide, his return of 23 goals is no mean feat.

      But the player himself is never satisfied. When asked about his personal aims for the rest of the campaign, his ambition is lofty.

      “Every game I play,” he reflects. “I need to score one goal or assist one – as a minimum.

      “Every time in my mind, before I step out to play, I say ‘today I will score, or today I will assist.’ “I think ‘yes, this is possible.’ So that is my aim.

      “But as a team, it is definitely to win something. In my time here, there’s still so much I would like to do for this club. We’ve already won trophies and I want more of that.

      “For me, I would also like to see Palace play in the Champions League. Why not?

      "For me that is my dream with this club.”

