Happy birthday, Maxence!: Lacroix on his love for South London

Speaking earlier this season, the Frenchman reflected on his relationship with the Crystal Palace supporters, love for the red of blue, and his hopes of representing France on the world's greatest stage this summer...

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Manchester United programme - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

It’s fair to say Maxence Lacroix has achieved a lot in his nine years as a professional. In fact, more specifically, he’s achieved a lot in just under two years at Crystal Palace.

Lacroix arrived in South London as a player with Champions League experience, a France youth international and someone who had built a strong reputation in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg.

But even knowing his undoubted quality, few could have predicted the impact he has had both on the defence, and the wider team, a model of consistency at the back.

When you watch this Palace team – and particularly that defensive trio at the back – week in, week out, you see a hunger for clean sheets.

It goes some way to explaining why Lacroix is often seen fist pumping and saluting the fans at the end of big victories this season.

Every win, every clean sheet, is to be savoured.