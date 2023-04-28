‘Palace is a special place’ – Mullins' memories of south and east London

Most recently, in the English game, the manager of Colchester United, Mullins’ commitment, diligence and versatility made him a popular character wherever his footballing travels took him.

The 44-year was born in Reading but first turned professional at Palace, where he would make 257 senior appearances across five seasons, winning Player of the Year twice and captaining the side in the 02/03 season.

It is a time of which he carries fond memories. “Palace is a very special club for me,” he smiles. “Growing up as a young kid in Reading, I hadn’t dreamt that I’d make it as a professional football player.

“It was something I did and was good at – but I didn’t know I could progress as a professional until I was offered a YTS [Youth Training Scheme] at Crystal Palace in ’96. I joined up there and just learned so much about football in those first two years. I learned what football actually is, and how you have to approach each game.

“My first youth-team manager was a guy called Bryan Farrow, who was absolutely fantastic. Peter Nicholas and Geoff Taylor took us on and got us to an FA Youth Cup final [in 1997], which was huge. Even the season before, we’d reached the semi-finals, but I don’t think you realise what you’re achieving at the time.

“We got to the final and played a fantastic Leeds team” – featuring the likes of Paul Robinson, Jonathan Woodgate and Harry Kewell – “who beat us narrowly over two legs, and then I progressed into the first-team when I was 18 under Terry Venables – and what a manager to learn from!

“I spent some fantastic times at Palace in the first-team and grew up alongside a lot of the young players: Clinton Morrison, Steve Kabba, David Woozley, Jim Hibbert, Andrew Martin, Steve Thomson, Leon McKenzie… a lot of us got thrown into the first-team at a really young age, and what a place to learn.

“It’s a fantastic club. We struggled a bit with investors at the time and did well to stay in the Championship.” Mullins refers to Palace’s relegation battles in the early 2000s.