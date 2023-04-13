HLTCO: Football’s raw emotion and inspiring the next generation

Now, on the 21st anniversary of Hopkin's last appearance for the club, the man better known by his online pseudonym 'HLTCO' talks passion, anonymity, disability and his next big project: inspiring the next generation.

To hear Dan Cook talk about David Hopkins’ famous winner is to get a glimpse into the juvenile glee he felt all those years ago.

“The line of commentary itself is iconic in the way it was spoken,” he says, explaining the decision to name his podcast after a piece of Palace history: 'Hopkin looking to curl one'. “It was a massive goal in a terrible game of football, and to score at Wembley with the sun beating down…

“The commentary is left up in the air. Sometimes commentators overtalk in those moments, but the way he says it as the ball is arcing towards the top corner... They didn’t go over the top, they let the moment breath.

“And the sun! I remember the sun beating down. For me, it’s a childhood encapsulated, with the old Sky Sports replays and everything.”

Cook wasn’t at Wembley on that fateful day, but rather watched with three generations of Palace fans back at home. Now, he is trying to inspire a fourth to join him on the rollercoaster journey that is pinning your colours to that particular mast – but patience is the key.

“What I really want is for my son to be the one who drives going,” he explains, describing how his four-year-old is yet to see Selhurst Park for the first time. “I want him to be like: ‘Can I go to the football?’

“He’s far more likely to get involved in it then. I don’t want him to go there and watch YouTube on his mum’s phone and not pay attention. I want him to want to go.