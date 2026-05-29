How Palace conquered Europe: Our complete Conference League journey recapped

The UEFA Conference League has taken the Eagles across borders, atmospheres and challenges across the continent: from debut nights under the Selhurst Park lights, to lengthy away trips in Eastern Europe, and from late twists in Cyprus, to statement victories against established continental opposition.

And then on, of course, to the ultimate glory in Leipzig.

It has been a journey to remember for Oliver Glasner’s side.

After the heroics of Wednesday night, we take a look back at the road which brought the Eagles their first-ever European trophy...