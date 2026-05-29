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      How Palace conquered Europe: Our complete Conference League journey recapped

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      In their first-ever European campaign, Crystal Palace wrote a new chapter in the club’s history books – and crowned it all on the biggest stage of all.

      The UEFA Conference League has taken the Eagles across borders, atmospheres and challenges across the continent: from debut nights under the Selhurst Park lights, to lengthy away trips in Eastern Europe, and from late twists in Cyprus, to statement victories against established continental opposition.

      And then on, of course, to the ultimate glory in Leipzig.

      It has been a journey to remember for Oliver Glasner’s side.

      After the heroics of Wednesday night, we take a look back at the road which brought the Eagles their first-ever European trophy...

      Conference League Final | Wrap-Up

      Play-off round: Fredrikstad (1-0 home, 0–0 away, 1–0 agg.)

      Palace’s European journey began even before the league phase came into view, with a play-off tie standing between them and the competition proper.

      Selhurst Park hosted the first leg of a continental fixture for the first time, the occasion arriving wrapped in anticipation as supporters witnessed a new chapter begin.

      First leg: Palace 1–0 Fredrikstad

      Against Norwegian Cup winners Fredrikstad – who had been beaten 5–1 on aggregate by Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds before entering the Conference League via UEFA’s competition structure – the Eagles recorded a historic first win.

      Shortly after the interval, Jean-Philippe Mateta etched his name into club history, scoring Palace’s first-ever European goal as he reacted sharply to meet a Will Hughes effort and power a header beyond the 'keeper.

      It was a moment that felt less like an opener and more like a release of expectation, immediately setting the tone for a controlled first-leg victory.

      Second leg: Fredrikstad 0–0 Palace (0–1 agg.)

      The return leg in Norway was a more restrained affair, played on a difficult surface against a side determined to disrupt rhythm and frustrate at every turn. Palace approached it with patience and discipline, limiting Fredrikstad’s openings and remaining organised.

      The match finished goalless, but the job had already been done. A 1–0 aggregate victory secured progression into the league phase and, with it, the club’s first-ever entry into a major European competition proper.

      League Phase: A first taste of Europe

      Matchday One: Dynamo Kyiv (0–2)

      Palace’s first-ever match in a major European competition proper saw the Eagles announce themselves on the continental stage in style.

      Travelling to Lublin, Poland, to face Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv – unbeaten domestically in 39 matches and carrying significant European pedigree – the occasion carried immediate weight.

      Any early nerves were quickly settled as Palace grew into the contest and began to control midfield phases, with Yeremy Pino central to much of their attacking rhythm and instrumental in both goals.

      Shortly after half-time, Daniel Muñoz arrived at the back post to meet Pino’s lofted delivery from the left channel, guiding a looping header beyond the 'keeper to open the scoring.

      The second arrived on the hour mark when Pino’s trickery beat his marker, with Eddie Nketiah reacting sharply inside the area to finish his resulting low cross at the near post after another incisive attacking move.

      Even after finishing the match with 10 men, Palace had by and large controlled proceedings, delivering a composed and authoritative performance that marked a significant arrival on the European stage.

      The road to Europe had been long and winding, but 164 years after the club’s foundations were first laid in South London, the Eagles were finally competing on the continent – and they made an immediate statement.

      Off the mark in the Conference League, off the mark in Europe, and continuing a remarkable unbeaten run through 2025 that saw them go one game away from a half-calendar year unbeaten – as well as set a club-record 19 consecutive games without defeat – Palace marked their continental arrival in emphatic fashion!

      Matchday Two: AEK Larnaca (0–1)

      Selhurst Park’s first night in the league phase of the Conference League brought a different kind of challenge against AEK Larnaca, the Cypriot Cup holders sitting fifth domestically and renowned for their compact defensive organisation.

      From the outset, Palace dominated possession and territory, but Larnaca remained disciplined and narrow, consistently reducing space between the lines and slowing the tempo whenever the hosts attempted to build momentum.

      Chances still arrived, with Mateta, Nketiah and Muñoz all going close as Palace probed repeatedly for an opening.

      However, the breakthrough never came, and the decisive moment instead fell to the visitors just after half-time when Riad Bajić produced a sucker punch, smashing a powerful first-time finish into the roof of the net from just inside the area.

      It proved to be a classic smash-and-grab European performance from Larnaca, who defended their advantage with resilience and game management to see out the result.

      For Palace, it was a first defeat of the campaign and only the fourth time all season they had failed to score – a historic but frustrating night all the same, and another valuable lesson in their European education that would be heeded later in the competition...

      Matchday Three: AZ Alkmaar (3–1)

      The response at Selhurst Park was immediate against AZ Alkmaar, who arrived in strong domestic form as Dutch Cup finalists the previous season and having won their previous five matches in all competitions.

      As in their previous home European fixture, Palace created a number of chances in front of the Selhurst crowd, including Mateta’s first-half penalty on 16 minutes, which was saved. This time, however, they were able to turn pressure into goals.

      After a sustained spell of dominance, a Jefferson Lerma long throw was only half-cleared, and Tyrick Mitchell looped a header back into the box from near the halfway line. Marc Guéhi and Mateta kept the move alive, with the loose ball falling to Maxence Lacroix, who thundered a half-volley into the bottom-left corner to give Palace a deserved lead.

      Ismaïla Sarr then took control of the contest, reacting quickest inside the box on the stroke of half-time to convert from close range.

      AZ remained a threat, however, and after Kees Smit had earlier gone close with a powerful effort, they pulled one back on 54 minutes to briefly shift momentum. But as this Palace side have shown at Selhurst Park, the response after conceding is often decisive.

      Within moments of the restart, Mateta brought down a loose ball and slipped in Sarr, who burst from deep, outpaced the covering defender, and calmly finished beyond Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.

      AZ continued to press in a second half disrupted by VAR checks and shifting momentum, but Palace managed key moments with control to secure a 3–1 victory – their first home win in a major European competition proper!

      Matchday Four: RC Strasbourg (2–1)

      A trip to eastern France brought a European setback for Palace, as a second-half fightback from RC Strasbourg ended the Eagles’ five-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

      Mitchell had given Palace the lead in the 35th minute with an excellent drilled finish after a well-worked move down the left-hand side.

      However, Strasbourg turned the match after the break. Habib Diarra levelled before Emanuel Emegha completed the turnaround from close range following sustained pressure inside the box.

      Palace had created wave after wave of chances to extend their advantage but were ultimately punished for missed opportunities, as Strasbourg’s efficiency proved decisive.

      The defeat left Palace 18th in the league phase of the Conference League, with two league phase games left to play on the road to Leipzig...

      Matchday five: Shelbourne (3–0)

      Two weeks on, Palace returned to European action with the club’s first-ever competitive trip to Ireland, delivering an assured display at Tallaght Stadium against League of Ireland Premier Division side Shelbourne.

      Palace made a flying start and took full control inside the opening 45 minutes. Christantus Uche opened the scoring on 10 minutes, converting Nketiah’s pull-back, before Nketiah himself doubled the lead midway through the half after reacting quickest to turn home Uche’s effort off the post.

      Yeremy Pino added a third before the break, finishing a low drive into the far corner to put Palace firmly in command.

      After the interval, Palace went close to extending their lead, with Chris Richards seeing a header graze the post and Romain Esse somehow denied by both uprights.

      Shelbourne pushed forward with greater intent in the closing stages, but were comfortably contained by a disciplined Palace back line, with Walter Benítez producing a sharp late stop to deny Daniel Kelly.

      There was still a moment of real pride on 82 minutes, as 17-year-old striker Benji Casey – who had scored 15 goals in 20 appearances at Academy level at that stage of the season – came off the bench to make his senior debut on the European stage.

      Make no mistake, this was a controlled and professional away performance from Palace, with the result lifting the Eagles up to ninth in the league phase of the Conference League and firmly back in contention for the knockout places.

      Matchday Six: KuPS (2–2)

      The final league phase match brought full rotation and opportunity, with Palace naming a completely changed XI for the visit of Finnish champions KuPS Kuopio.

      The side included four academy graduates from the outset, with George King, Dean Benamar and Joel Drakes-Thomas all making senior debuts. Kaden Rodney also featured as part of the youthful XI – the club’s youngest since 1982.

      Palace started brightly and scored inside five minutes through Uche, who bent a superb long-range effort beyond the goalkeeper and into the far corner on his first Selhurst Park start.

      KuPS responded after the break, striking twice in quick succession through Piotr Parzyszek and Ibrahim Cissé to turn the game on its head. A second Parzyszek effort was later ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

      Palace hit back after Clinton Antwi was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge, with Justin Devenny heading home moments later to restore parity.

      The match ended level, and with Palace finishing 10th in the league phase with 10 points from six matches, the Eagles were subsequently required to navigate a two-legged knockout play-off to reach the round of 16.

      Knockout play-off: HŠK Zrinjski Mostar (1–1 away, 2–0 home, 3–1 agg.)

      Palace were drawn against Bosnia and Herzegovina side HŠK Zrinjski Mostar in the UEFA Conference League play-off.

      First leg: Zrinjski Mostar 1–1 Palace

      In a physically demanding encounter in Bosnia, Palace enjoyed long spells of possession and struck first just before half-time, as Ismaïla Sarr finished smartly from close range after good work from Jørgen Strand Larsen.

      Zrinjski, however, responded after the break. Karlo Abramović capitalised on a swift counter-attack to level the contest, ensuring the tie remained finely poised heading into the return leg at Selhurst Park – with everything still to play for.

      Second leg: Palace 2–0 Zrinjski (3–1 agg.)

      Back at Selhurst Park however, Palace certainly rose to the occasion.

      The Eagles dominated the ball from the outset but were made to work for the breakthrough, with Zrinjski proving organised and resilient under pressure.

      Maxence Lacroix eventually broke the deadlock at a key moment, powering in a header from Adam Wharton’s free-kick to swing the tie firmly in Palace’s favour just before half-time.

      The visitors were kept at arm’s length thereafter, and deep into stoppage time Evann Guessand sealed progression, driving a low finish beyond the 'keeper to spark celebrations in SE25.

      Round of 16: AEK Larnaca (0–0 home, 2–1 away a.e.t., 2–1 agg.)

      First leg: Palace 0-0 AEK Larnaca

      Another testing tie with the steely Cypriots – who at that point had conceded just once in six matches – saw Palace left frustrated at Selhurst Park once again, despite an improved performance.

      A flurry of first-half chances early chances paved way at that point for a flatter contest, Palace dominating possession – and all the attacking statistics, in truth – but unable to find a consistent way through the Yellow-Greens’ steely low block.

      Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 AEK Larnaca

      Second leg: AEK Larnaca 1-2 Palace (a.e.t., 1-1 90 mins)

      A true European epic night, as our super Sarr struck twice to defeat a resilient opposition in Cyprus.

      Sarr – ever-involved throughout – put Palace ahead inside quarter-of-an-hour with a clinical finish from Adam Wharton’s clipped pass, only the second goal Larnaca had conceded in the competition this season.

      The hosts did equalise in the second-half when Enric Saborit powered home a bullet header, 10 minutes before being sent off for a second bookable offence.

      Despite their dominance, Palace were unable to breach Larnaca’s defence again inside 90 minutes, but did restore their advantage early in extra-time – Sarr slamming home again from close range.

      There was a frantic finale as Petros Ioannou was shown a straight red for a high challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Sarr hit the woodwork for a second time on the night, with Jørgen Strand Larsen also doing so.

      But eventually, the Eagles progressed in typically dramatic fashion, as the European adventure continued.

      Match Highlights | AEK Larnaca 1-2 Crystal Palace | UEFA Conference League

      Quarter-final: Fiorentina (3–0 home, 2–1 away, 5–1 agg.)

      First leg: Palace 3-0 Fiorentina

      Against a Fiorentina side with significant European pedigree – having reached two finals and a semi-final in the previous three editions of the competition – Palace produced arguably their most complete performance of the campaign.

      Selhurst Park once again provided the stage for a major European night, with a rapturous atmosphere setting the tone from the outset as the Eagles took control of the first leg in commanding fashion.

      Palace struck early through Mateta, who converted from the penalty spot after Evann Guessand was fouled inside the box. Mitchell then reacted quickest to a rebound after Mateta’s close-range effort was saved by David de Gea, doubling the lead before half-time.

      The rhythm remained firmly with Palace throughout, with Fiorentina only briefly threatening when Giovanni Fabbian struck the crossbar...

      Sarr added a third in stoppage time, powering a downward header from Daichi Kamada’s cross to complete a statement first-leg performance, with a three-goal advantage to take to Florence.

      Second leg: Fiorentina 2–1 Palace (2–4 agg.)

      Palace were UEFA Conference League semi-finalists.

      That was the only headline that mattered in Florence, as a 2–1 defeat on the night was enough to see the Eagles progress 4–2 on aggregate after a fiercely contested quarter-final.

      Sarr scored early with a powerful header to extend Palace’s aggregate cushion and further tilt the tie in their favour, even as Fiorentina pushed with intent in front of their home crowd.

      The hosts responded either side of the break, but Palace showed discipline, structure and control in key moments to manage the tie and book their place in the semi-finals – a landmark European achievement!

      Semi-final: Shakhtar Donetsk (1–3 away, 2–1 home, 5–2 agg.)

      First leg: Shakhtar Donetsk 1–3 Palace

      By the semi-final stage, Palace were no longer outsiders, in either spirit or performance.

      In Krakow, they struck inside 21 seconds when Sarr swept home from Mateta’s pass – the fastest goal in UEFA Conference League history – immediately setting the tone for a high-tempo, fully committed first leg.

      An absorbing contest followed, with both sides trading momentum in front of a near 30,000-strong crowd. Shakhtar responded early in the second half through Oleh Ocheretko, who stabbed home from a corner to level the first leg.

      But Palace answered with authority. Kamada restored the lead by smashing home a loose ball inside the area, before later turning provider as he slipped in Jørgen Strand Larsen, who finished off a fine counter-attack with composure to complete a 3–1 advantage.

      It was a statement away performance – and one that sent Palace back to Selhurst Park in control of the tie.

      Second leg: Palace 2–1 Shakhtar Donetsk

      With Selhurst Park in full voice and a two-goal aggregate cushion behind them, Palace returned home with history within reach.

      Muñoz made the breakthrough in the first half, his effort deflecting in off Pedro Henrique to further extend Palace’s grip on the tie and ignite the stadium.

      Shakhtar, though, responded with quality as Eguinaldo produced a superb finish from the edge of the box to level on the night and briefly raise hopes of a comeback.

      But early in the second half, Palace struck the decisive blow. Mitchell’s low delivery was turned home by Sarr – his ninth Conference League goal of the season – effectively ending the contest.

      From there, Selhurst Park roared the team through the closing stages. Every minute edged closer to history, every touch met with belief, until the final whistle confirmed it.

      And then came the moment that echoed across SE25: We're all going to Leipzig!

      Final: Palace 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

      Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half winner gave Crystal Palace fans the night of their dreams – and first-ever European trophy, in the UEFA Conference League – in Leipzig, as well as Oliver Glasner a historic send-off.

      After a long road to Leipzig, and a day of sunshine and South London celebration in Leipzig, a single goal was always likely to settle a tight and tense UEFA Conference League Final – and it came from the boot of Mateta after Adam Wharton’s rising drive was spilled by the Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper.

      Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-0 Rayo Vallecano | Conference League Final

      Chances were few and far between but Palace’s impressive defensive form – at the fore of their excellent debut European run – saw them become the first club to win the trophy in their debut continental campaign since 1979.

      And then, the scenes that followed...

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      The Complete to European Glory

      Recap our full Road to the Trophy by clicking the links below!:

      Play-offs

      League Phase

      Knockout rounds

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