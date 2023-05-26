How Ruud Gullit pushed David Hopkin to Palace

Finishing what he readily describes as his “best season in football,” Hopkin departed for Leeds United - and again it was his performance in a recent clash which impressed his future club.

“We played Leeds earlier in the season in the FA Cup. We drew at Selhurst and had to play at theirs with 40-odd thousand fans. We got beaten 1-0 but I felt we should have progressed.

“After the game, on the Monday, Steve Coppell took me into his office and said: ‘Look, we’ve just had an offer from Leeds. They wanted to sign you after the game and we told them we want to keep you until the end of the season to see what happens.’

“I’ve got to take my hat off to Steve for even telling me. There wouldn’t have been many managers who would have told me that at the time, but he knew how professional I was and how dedicated I wanted to be with the club.

"Over pre-season, we travelled to Finland and in the first week we were there, Steve said to me: ‘We’ve agreed a fee with Sheffield Wednesday and they want you to fly back and speak to them.’

“Maybe Leeds didn’t want to pay the extra money. I went back home and spoke to Sheffield Wednesday but Leeds came back and agreed a fee. I wanted to go to Leeds, but after the season I’d just had, I thought I also wanted to stay at Palace. Ron and Steve Coppell had a knack of selling players at their peak and having a replacement ready. It was great business.

“I’d spoken to Nigel Martyn; Leeds were in transition and building a new team… The decision was mine. I could have stayed at Palace, they made me a fantastic offer to stay, but I thought Leeds was a better move.”

Hopkin’s departure marked his move into the latter half of his career and, four years later, he would return to Palace for a season-and-a-half cameo to mark the winding down of his playing days.

Today, having stepped into management, he reflects on his time in south London warmly.

“I look back with fondness and I look back with pride at what I achieved with a fantastic football club, a fantastic football club which has kept its identity… My wife loved the club, she loved coming to every game, the kids loved going to every game and there was always a family feel.