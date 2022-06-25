'You don't want to be last' - Inside pre-season testing

Make no mistake, the first league fixture is still some way off. There is plenty to happen in the meantime: the transfer window remains open, a pre-season tour to Singapore and Australia is yet to get underway.
But when Palace take to the field at Selhurst Park on Friday, 5th August, much of their hard pre-season work will have stemmed from what happens in this session.
It’s pre-season testing day.
“For us, today is the first day of the season,” says physio James Haycock, overseeing large aspects of the players’ return. “It’s great to catch up with everybody really.
“You catch up about the summer, you get the players in and you try to set the tone for what’s going to be the rest of the season. Although it’s a bit light-hearted today, it’s still gearing us up to get out on the grass on Monday.
“It’s great to catch up with everyone, see all the players and see all the old faces as well.”