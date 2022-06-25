'You don't want to be last' - Inside pre-season testing

In the gym, Jack Butland and Joel Ward come to the end of their warm-ups on exercise bikes. They begin their rounds, leaping from a standing start and hopping from one side of the room to the other.

The next cohort arrive, and Will Hughes and James Tomkins notice the scores being uploaded to a large screen leaderboard in the corner of the room. These are top-level athletes, and their competitive nature kicks in straight away.

“You don’t want to be last,” Hughes points out.

As Haycock points out, today is not about competition – but it should be a gruelling experience, nonetheless.

“It will take a reasonable bit out of them,” he says. “That’s why they’re in today, and then they have a couple of days off where they don’t need to train before they start out on the grass on Monday.

“We give them a couple of days to recover from some of the maximum testing that we’re doing in the gym today.”

The old clichés of players returning with a beer-belly or an additional couple of stone are of a bygone era. The medical staff expect the squad back in excellent condition.

“Those days are gone really – players don’t come back grossly overweight,” Haycock says. “When I first started in the game 20 years ago, players would use the pre-season as the time to get fit.

“Now players go away with an extensive programme to do over the off season, and they know that if they don’t come back in reasonable shape they are going to struggle in the first couple of weeks, and it will be really difficult to catch up with the group.

“They all have individual programmes that are largely set by the sports science staff, which gives them a couple of weeks off followed by a gradual increase in their training loads.

“They’re away, but they are always on the radar.”