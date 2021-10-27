Inside the Academy: Revealing the system developing Palace's next generation

The top of the men’s game – the Premier League – comes when they cross the road to the senior facility. It’s something Ranson and his colleagues have to carefully manage.

“Ultimately our end game is always going to be getting boys training over the road and into the first-team. We have to bridge that gap – it’s all about the communication. I would have to be liaising with Ed [Richmond, Head Physiotherapist].

“It’s especially important in pre-season with such vast numbers going over there. It falls on me and the team to update Ed and Dr Zaf Iqbal [Head of Sports Medicine with the senior squad] to say: ‘This player has asthma, this player needs a cardiac screening on this day, this player has a groin issue.’ It’s about aligning as much as we can.”

Working closely with the Medical Department is the Sports Science & Performance Department. A growing field is that of sports psychology, headed up in the Academy by Sion Thomas. He accompanies Ranson on his morning rounds, checking in on the players – significantly, however, often the players will seek him out themselves.

“It tends to be a WhatsApp message, or they know where I am,” he says. “Players will contact me before a game and say: ‘Are you going to be with us tonight? Can we catch up for 20 minutes before the warm-up?’