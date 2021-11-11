Inside the Generation Cup: How Alan Smith inspired legends to victory

“No pressure today,” he said, jokingly. “The Academy opened on Thursday, the lads won yesterday at Man City and the Under-18s beat Arsenal in the morning.

“I’ve totted it up, and it’s not filled me with confidence, but since I was the manager and we won the championship in 1994 we’ve had another 28 managers, and none of them would come and do this thing!

“Brighty, you must have been ringing them up and asking?!”

For all the joviality of the day, these are still sportsmen who played at the highest level, and that competitiveness has shown no sign of dwindling.

“It’s great to see all of you,” said Smith, “but we’re a professional team. The bottom line is: this is what we’ve done for a living. I’m 74 – this could be my last game for many reasons. I don’t want to end it on a defeat. So let’s take that into today.

“We don’t want to be too serious about it, because it’s a bit of fun today, but I think for all of us this is a special club. That’s why we’re here today.”

Serious business done, the attention turned to Bright, who Smith announced had “appointed himself my Director of Football”. The squad, informed of the rule requiring three over-50s to play at all times, had some crucial questions.

“Can we get a heads up on who their 50-year-olds are?” queried Johnson. “I can just stick on them all game…”