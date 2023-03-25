McArthur: Recovery, milestones and mentorship

That short cameo against Aston Villa saw McArthur reach a memorable landmark: 250 games in a Crystal Palace shirt.
It reinforces how much experience the side lost during his time on the treatment table, and the 35-year-old believes that the superlative talent in the dressing room just needs that bit more nous and know-how to achieve special things.
“I didn’t know – Danny [Young] told me when I was sitting on the bench a couple of weeks before,” he says. “I didn’t realise how close I was. To get 250 appearances for any club is good, and I have enjoyed every one of them – even the bad games help you become a better player.
“I have enjoyed my time here, I’ve loved it. I would love to finish my career here, whenever that may be. This is the club I love and it will always have a special place in my heart.
“When I first came, we had a lot of experience. We have got less experience now, but in my opinion – and no disrespect to the other squads – much more talent. It’s about combining that with experience to get the best out of the squad.”
Blending that youth and experience is certainly a challenge, but McArthur is convinced that it can push Palace to the next level. In the era of tactical complexity and dynamic youngsters, the mental side of the game is just as important as ever.
He explains: "When you go on these runs, experience is important. It’s important to help people get through these moments, and to help the younger lads keep producing moments of magic.
"We know that inconsistency is a thing with younger teams, so it’s about getting the best out of each other and trying to push on.”