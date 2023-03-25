McArthur: Recovery, milestones and mentorship

When the Scot entered the fray at Villa Park in early March, the state of play on the field was the only thing in anybody’s mind. Palace, a goal down, were trying to fight back despite a man disadvantage, and football is about winning – as a team.

But just because the team is sacrosanct does not mean the sport should forget individuals. The players may be part of a wider narrative – the twists and turns of a Premier League season, some joyfully organic, some manufactured by over-eager television directors – but each player is battling every week to keep advancing their own personal story.

When McArthur replaced Sambi Lokonga for the final ten minutes of that match, he began to write a new chapter of his career – one he was unsure he would ever manage to reach. “When you get a hamstring injury, you know it’s a six-week injury. When you have a hip operation, especially at my age, you don’t know if you will ever return to playing,” he explains.

“That was tough, but I worked with so many great people. The physios I would give the biggest single mention to. They were there every step of the way. So many people help me through the process, but needing to keep up with my rubbish, my banter every day must have been tough for them.

“It’s tough for any player going through a rehabilitative process – and it’s hard when you don’t know whether you’re going to get back. I try to stay as happy and positive and bubbly [as possible] to try to help the lads. Even though you aren’t on the pitch, you try to help with the mood in training and in games.

“Trying to help to drive people is something I have enjoyed and relished.” This last sentiment is a telling glimpse into McArthur’s personality – and may give some clue as to why he has been touted as a potential manager when he eventually hangs up his boots.