Tomkins: From the East End to south London – via Amarillo

For the casual onlooker, James Tomkins’ formative introduction to life as a professional footballer was his debut at Goodison Park in 2008. In reality, that moment was two years earlier, in the function room of a hotel in near the Millennium Stadium.

West Ham were preparing for the FA Cup final, and manager Alan Pardew saw the perfect chance to ingratiate the most promising youngsters with the first team squad.

“He took me along for the experience. I’d not done an initiation – I had to do it the night before on the mic. I couldn’t eat a thing during dinner because I was so nervous to sing after.

“It was ‘(Is This the Way to) Amarillo’. I had to get it planned in my head. I was playing it in my ears the night before from my iPod, because I didn’t really know the words. But I thought it would be a song that everyone could help me out with – there were a few people that joined in in the end!”

They might be a source of fun for the older players, but initiations like these were crucial in welcoming a younger player into the team. After all, just to get to that point is some achievement.

“When you join an academy so young – I joined [West Ham] when I was eight-years-old – you see your mates get released. It’s almost like a survival thing really, where you want to be good enough for the next step and the next age group, and then the ultimate one is to play for the first team.”