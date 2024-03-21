Mateta feature interview: Fans, tactics and booming confidence

For some footballers, focus is all about silence. Silence the crowd, silence your critics, silence any noise in your head and let your feet do the talking. The quiet types shut themselves off from the outside world in one of the sports greatest ironies; they are at their calmest and most serene in front of thousands of adoring supporters – or sometimes more so in front of thousands of braying opponents.

A deep breath in the tunnel, and they sink into their own world. It is an admirable trait, but not the only route to success, and certainly not for everyone. For Jean-Philippe Mateta, the opposite is true. He is a man who takes in all around him. Football is not a game played within the confines of four white lines, but a battle taking place in the entirety of the stadium, an arena in which each and every small advantage should be levied in support of the team’s efforts.

Rather than shut out the crowd, use them. It is most apparent in his goal celebration, the iconic smashing of the corner flag surrounded by the now familiar ‘BOOM’ from the crowd, but it is a constant in his performances. Clapping at the right chants, geeing up the crowd before a set-piece, pumping his fist after a perfectly timed challenge or a well-executed press. After all, is that bond between fans and players not what makes us all fall in love with the sport in the first place?