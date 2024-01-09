Lerma: My journey, sacrifice & connection with Palace

Bursting onto the scene as an 18-year-old, Lerma’s professional debut arrived in March 2018; such was his desire to make an impact, he started nine of Atlético’s next ten games.

“I think a great deal of talent has been missed – not because of the lack of quality, but because of lack of discipline,” Lerma notes. “It’s not all about talent, but also about ambition and hunger for glory, and to bring about changes in our lives.

“What’s clear is that many footballers coming from South America have a very humble background. We were not rich, and every step we took towards glory was hard. Yet nobody cares about the process, people only give importance to the result: success.

“But nobody knows whether you had to go to training sessions by foot, whether you had the cash to take a taxi or not, or if you had to play with ripped boots… there are many situations you can imagine.

“I think we must make people aware of all that. Players are not here by chance. It’s thanks to hard work and consistency.

“My family means everything to me, and so do my friends and everyone who supports me in Colombia. We’re human beings and we’re sure to go through tough moments in life, but when you realise you have a united family, people who push you to keep growing… that’s an extra reason for you to give it your all under any circumstance in life.”