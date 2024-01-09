Lerma: My journey, sacrifice & connection with Palace

At the time of original publication (early December 2023), no other Premier League midfielder had averaged more successful aerial duels per game than Lerma – “a salmon” was captain Joel Ward’s astute statistical summary – whilst only Ebere Eze and Michael Olise averaged more key passes (leading to shots) for Palace.
It is an industrious style of play which harks back to Lerma’s origins in Colombia, born in El Cerrito, a small town of 25,000 residents in the Valle del Cauca Department. “One day, a match was held in my village, and a football recruiter attended it,” Lerma explains.
“I was eventually selected to have a trial in Huila. There were around 120 players, from which only 23 could be chosen. I was one of those 23.
"I was just a kid with many dreams, hoping to bring about a change.”
Lerma rose through the youth ranks but, offered a faster route to first-team football elsewhere, moved to nearby Once Caldas and, soon after, Deportivo Pasto.
Neither promises transpired, so Lerma returned home – and was once again called up by Huila.
He explains: “Their coach – Alvaro de Jesus Gomez, called ‘el Loco Gomez’ – wanted me to have a trial. I went back – and played the whole year as a professional footballer.
“My coach played a very important role in my career, especially at the beginning. He was the one who was brave enough to give me a chance to play.
"He had the courage to entrust me with such responsibility, and I took it on.”