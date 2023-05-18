Andersen on football, fashion and everything in between

However vociferous you choose them to be, the sounds remain a product of a deeply ingrained reflex across supporters of all varieties. “Man on!” tends to be the loudest; “Boo!” the most common; “Shoot!” the most elongated. Others are better left to the mumbles.

Selhurst Park attendees over the last two seasons have come to utter one more than most other supporter subsets: the slack-jawed, wide-eyed, involuntary speaking of recognition which comes with the solitary word: “Ball.”

In the goalless draw with Everton at Selhurst Park in April, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and centre-backs Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen attempted a combined 47 long passes between them. The Dane led the way on completions – nine – as the aerial route to goal brought about many of Palace’s clearest chances.

It is not the first time Andersen has topped such a table. Last season, no Premier League player completed more long balls than the Dane – 253, over 50 more than second-placed Trent Alexander-Arnold. This season, his record has been just as strong.

Against Arsenal on the opening day of the season, even in defeat, Andersen registered more completed passes (91), long passes (12) and final-third entries (20) than any other player, leading commentator Jamie Carragher to later reflect: “I thought I was getting a bit carried away when I called Andersen ‘Ronald Koeman’ in the first-half – but I don’t think I was.”