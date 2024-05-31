Joachim Andersen on goals, Glasner & going up the table

To celebrate, we republish his latest Palace programme interview below...

This interview originally appeared in the Crystal Palace v Manchester United matchday programme. You can shop for programmes by clicking HERE.

Thriving under a new manager and playing a new system, Joachim Andersen talks facing international teammates, his pedigree as a centre-forward and the Oliver Glasner effect...

When Crystal Palace headed to Old Trafford in late September, the match went very much as predicted. The rain lashed down, the game was competitive and the three points were won by a sweep of the boot from a Danish superstar with an eye for goal.

Except... there was one key difference.

While Rasmus Højlund had scored his first Manchester United goal in the Allianz Arena just 10 days earlier, it wasn’t the then-20-year-old centre-forward who proved the matchwinner. It was his national teammate, his compatriot who had already spent three years taking the Premier League by storm. Joachim Andersen struck it sweetly, and three points headed back to south London.

It wasn’t just any goal, either. The strike won September’s Goal of the Month and was a nominee for the club’s Goal of the Season – not bad for a centre-back.