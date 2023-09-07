Ward on dedication, drive and the Crystal Palace culture

To listen to Ward discuss pre-season is to see that Hodgson effect in full view: there is positivity, but an appreciation for work still to be done. “There’s a good feel around the place. It’s a good buzz, a good excitement. We obviously want to emulate the form we produced at the back end of last season. If we do that, we’ve got a real chance.

“It was a good pre-season. I enjoy the grind; I like to feel the pain. I love pushing the body and getting ready for the game.

“Within the club we have [set targets]. We just want to make sure we continue to better ourselves. Attacking that top 10 is where we see ourselves. I think we have the quality and that we possess the talent to do so, but the Premier League is such a tough league. Nothing is a given, so we have to go out there and earn it.”

If Palace are to earn a top-half finish, even having made a bright start to the season, they will need more than Ward’s experience. A vibrant, young attacking unit will be crucial to their ambitions. “Talent is one thing, but they have got the work and dedication to go on and achieve,” Ward says. He picks out Ebere Eze, in particular.

“To achieve anything, you have to be willing to ride the ups and downs. It is never easy, it is always going to be hard. His character is such that he has overcome adversity and done that from a young age. He has done that in the last couple of years, when he picked up a nasty injury and got himself back.

“You can see that in him every day, where he wants to be. He wants to improve, he wants to get better and he wants to continue to raise the bar. I’m excited to see what he is building. He’s an example for so many players and young players, kids who are aspiring to be where he is.

“People should be excited. Ebs has got the full package. At times, even in training, he sets it alight and you’re just blown away by what he does. The way he moves, the way he manipulates the ball. It’s a joy to watch, but not a joy to be on the end of!

“He’s an example to everyone. Sometimes it doesn’t always go a way you want it to go. There are challenges and adversity. You put your head down, you work hard and the rest will take care of itself.”