John Henty: The man who made Crystal Palace Glad All Over

Born on Brigstock Road in Thornton Heath, Henty - whose father had even played on one occasion for Crystal Palace as an amateur - would later move to south Croydon. He attended Whitgift School, from where Henty graduated – in his own words – with “five O-Levels, which didn’t take me very far!

“But they took me far enough to join the Croydon Advertiser, the local newspaper, in 1960. I came into contact with the sports editing team, and we carried a story in early 1961 about the start of broadcasts to all the hospitals in Croydon, like Croydon General and the Mayday.

“I thought, through that, I'd like to get into broadcasting. I applied to join hospital radio and, within literally hours, I found myself at the back of the Main Stand at Selhurst Park with just a microphone, straight into broadcasting a game!” Henty’s book suggests it was a 4-1 defeat to Northampton Town on 6th September 1961; quite the introduction to life on the airwaves.

He continues: “There was a good response from the hospitals and Palace became aware of what we were doing… to the point we created a studio on the terraces at Selhurst! It was on a very muddy bank at the Arthur Wait end.

“Then, when the Stand was planned, we had to move, so we went onto the terracing at the Holmesdale Road end. At that point, the club had an announcer who used to give out the team news and very little else, and they asked our team – the hospital broadcasting team – whether anyone would like to take over the job.

“The two others were fairly reluctant for one reason or another, so I volunteered, and that’s how it all started.”