John Henty: The man who made Crystal Palace Glad All Over

But what you’re likely to know John Henty best for? The man who introduced Glad All Over to Crystal Palace Football Club.
Henty is now retired and living in Lewes following a long, quite remarkable career, but speaks with obvious delight of that continued association to his local club, for whom he spent over 30 years manning the Selhurst Park tannoy.
He’s also pleased to recall that the original UK release of Glad All Over falls 60 years to this day – 15th November, 1963. Fittingly, the original Gold Disc was purchased by Crystal Palace almost exactly 10 years ago, and currently sits in the Selhurst Park trophy cabinet.
The song – as the former radio producer, journalist and public speaker points out early on in our interview – has since become attached to a number of football clubs, the likes of Rotherham, Port Vale, Swindon and Yeovil among them. But none more fervently, more famously, than Crystal Palace – “it’s a joy for me,” Henty admits.