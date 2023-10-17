Jordan Ayew: Palace's Mr Reliable on Hodgson, pressure and the future

It is some achievement, amid the disruption of international call-ups, unforeseen postponements and the most densely packed fixture schedule in recent memory, to appear in all 38 Premier League games in an individual season.

It is, in fact, a feat achieved by just 14 outfield players in the 2022/23 Premier League – Palace duo Jordan Ayew and Ebere Eze among them. The previous season, that total figure was just four.

Hone further in, and you notice that of those 14 outfield players, many enjoyed the benefit of a winter break whilst clubmates faced an even more demanding schedule at global football’s centrepiece occasion: the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Of the 14 outfielders who played all 38 league games, seven journeyed to the Qatar. Four played for England – Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier and Ben White – and three for other nations, including Ayew for Ghana.

Adding three World Cup matches to his 31 league starts – while also appearing in all three of Palace’s cup fixtures – you might afford Ayew some leeway in the unlikely circumstance he drops off his game. The man himself, however, does not.