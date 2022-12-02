"It feels like I never left" – Speroni discusses Palace return

Before announcing his retirement in 2019, Speroni made 405 appearances for the Eagles across a 15-year spell. He stayed with the club through administration and played a huge role in securing promotion to the Premier League in 2012/13.

In October 2022, Speroni formally rejoined the club as a coach in the Academy setup, working predominantly with the Under-21s and Under-18s. Commenting on his return, the former goalkeeper said: “It’s been great so far, I’ve really enjoyed my time here. It’s a good group to work with and I’m really enjoying it.

“It’s great to work with Paddy [McCarthy] and Powelly [Darren Powell]. I know them as players, as they are former teammates of mine, and now as a coach it’s great to work with them and learn from them. They have a bit more experience than me in coaching, so it’s good to be next to them.

“It’s obviously different as a coach [compared to playing together on the pitch], you have more responsibility and it is a bit different, but the professionalism, how they take every session doesn’t change.”