Justin Devenny: From hot prospect to international goalscorer, in his words

Some footballers just have a knack for producing the big moments.

They seem magnetically pulled towards the events that decide games and manage to find ways of making an impact, even in a short space of time.

A few years back former Manchester City defender Micah Richards was the target of jokes for claiming he had “burst onto the scene,” with most of ridicule primarily coming from fellow pundit Roy Keane.

Yet no-one would question that claim about Justin Devenny. In only his second Premier League appearance, Palace’s trip to Villa Park last year, Devenny scored just before half-time, only seconds after Dean Henderson had saved a penalty at the other end. That same week he’d also had his first senior call-up from Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.

In the space of a few weeks, Devenny went from the Palace Under-21s to scoring in the Premier League, before international recognition.