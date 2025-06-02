Skip navigation

      Justin Devenny: My story in my words

      Features

      Having traded the Scottish second tier for England’s top league; won an Academy trophy; become Under-21s captain; made his Premier League and senior international debut in the same month; signed a new contract until 2027; and, finally, won the FA Cup with Crystal Palace... it has certainly been a remarkable last two years for Justin Devenny.

      In the week he bids to add to his three caps for Northern Ireland, read below Justin Devenny's story, in his words: from a small town North of the border, to scoring in the Premier League and winning silverware...

      This interview was conducted in January 2025 and was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Brentford programme - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

      I was born in Irvine, in Scotland – and I feel as if I’ve played football for as long as I can remember.

      I don’t know precisely when I started, but I’d have been kicking a ball as early as I could have been with my brothers and my family.

      My Mum was actually my coach when I was younger. She led our team, Galston F.C. up in the Irvine Valley. We were a good team as well – we had some good players! There were always scouts watching us.

      I was growing up there, doing well, learning a lot. My Mum set a perfect example, helping me and almost teaching me the way to be on a pitch. People always ask me, ‘who’s my biggest inspiration?’, and I would say my Mum. She just wanted me to enjoy my football, first and foremost. If you enjoy your football, that’s when you’re at your best.

      Through her, I learnt that nothing happens without hard work. That’s the one phrase that will stick with me forever. If you work hard, you’ll reap the rewards eventually – and that’s something that has stuck with me.

      When I was about five or so years-old, I went from Galston to Kilmarnock.

      I was training with a few other teams, but I think Kilmarnock made the most sense. It was local, and it was a good set-up.

      I grew up at Killie, but it was tough. I dealt with a lot of injuries when I was in the younger age groups, and it was incredibly frustrating.

      But then, at the same time, I think it was almost good for me in a way, because I feel like at that time, I had to make a decision: ‘What are you going to do here? Are you going to sulk? Are you going to feel sorry for yourself? Or are you going to be in the gym every day?’

      For me, at that time, I was trying to get stronger. I was just trying to improve myself in any way I could. I was relentless, persistent and consistent with it. I was thinking: ‘well, I can’t be on the pitch today, but what can I do?’

      I was always thinking: ‘This is what I want to do, I want to be a professional footballer. This is how I want my life to be.’

      That hard work eventually got me through the injuries and then, by the time I was back on the park, I probably wasn’t 100% at the time, but I knew I had to go and play football.

      In 2021/22, I moved to the Lowland League – the fifth tier of Scottish football – so looking back, it’s crazy to think that I’m now here in the Premier League! I went on loan to Broomhill F.C for half a season and played regularly for six months.

      In my career, everything has been a stepping stone, leading up further and further to where I am now – which is how everyone wants things to work out, I suppose! I did well in the Lowland League, but that wasn’t the level I wanted to be at – it was just a start.

      I spent the second half of that season on loan at Airdrieonians, but I didn’t play that much.

      I made about nine appearances, but probably only started twice. But everyone there really helped me to develop. I’m very grateful to everyone who helped me along the way.

      I came back to Kilmarnock after the initial Airdrie loan. They offered me a new contract, but I had to turn it down because I thought to myself: ‘I’m going to go to Airdrie. I’m going to go and really kickstart my career.’

      I ended up being one of Rhys McCabe’s first signings. I still keep in contact with him – I could tell he really believed in me. Going into pre-season, I was flying – I felt really fit and ready for the challenge. That season, 2022/23, I ended up playing 45 games in total, and that’s how my career properly got started.

      I was smiling for a week straight – I couldn’t believe it.

      I loved every minute there.

      The changing room there was incredible. Quite a lot of the players there are my good mates still to this day.

      That first season, when I was on loan, we’d got to the Scottish League One Play-Off final, but we got beat. We wanted to improve on it and the next year, we reached the same stage. I remember in the semi-finals, against Falkirk, we won 7-2 on aggregate, and I scored and set one up.

      The two-legged final against Hamilton Academical was close. That went to extra-time but we eventually won it on penalties – I even managed to score one too! I was so happy after the final, and that was when my agent told me: ‘Oh – Crystal Palace have been watching you.’

      That summer, I was just checking my phone every day, hoping for an update.

      It was such a great opportunity and something that I’d always wanted to do: be a part of a Premier League club. Eventually, it all got signed, and I joined Palace in August 2023. From there, I was straight in with the Under-21 squad.

      It was a new chapter, but I’m grounded, and I told myself I was going to work as hard as I can. I want to bring the same attitude every day and always train at my maximum level, always try to do more, and always try to find any little edge that can help me become a better player and, honestly, a better person.

      My initial taste of first-team action was the mid-season training camp in Marbella, where we played Bodø/Glimt. I played 45 minutes and was thinking to myself: ‘This is where I want to be. This is the level. This is the target.’

      I finished the season with U21s and we obviously won the Premier League International Cup, which, again, was a special moment, especially at that time in my life. Little things were happening away from football at the time. It was just such a great feeling.

      Coming into this season, I knew how big it was going to be for me.

      I don’t know if it actually was, but I was telling myself that it was almost make or break, in a way. I wanted to go into it with the attitude: ‘This is it.’

      Starting pre-season with the first-team was big. I went on the tour to America, and loved every minute of it.

      When we came back, I was kind of in and out, sometimes training with the first-team, sometimes not – but I was getting minutes in with the Under-21s again, captaining the side.

      All of that led up to my Palace and Premier League debut against Fulham in November.

      I remember the manager, Oliver Glasner, pulled me aside at the start of the week, and explained that he fully trusted me. That was special to hear. It showed me that my hard work was worth it.

      He told me that I had a good chance of starting the game and, from there, I was just fully focused on it.

      Justin Devenny on Premier League start

      People always ask me whether I was nervous, but when I was stepping out onto the pitch, I wasn’t at all, because that’s where I want to be.

      I just felt ready to go out there. I’d say I was probably the most nervous when the manager pulled me aside and told me there was a chance I could play! I just wanted to embrace the challenge of Premier League football.

      I started against Fulham – my debut was such a special moment – and then also started the next game away at Aston Villa, which was probably even better!

      Scoring that goal on the break to put us ahead at Villa Park… I mean, I think you could tell in my celebration: I was absolutely buzzing!

      It was all I wanted to achieve since I could remember.

      It wasn’t that I couldn’t believe it – I could, because I fully backed myself – but to be given that opportunity to impress… that’s the bit I’m most grateful for.

      Then, the rest is up to me.

      I’ve managed to feature on and off the bench, which is obviously amazing for me, and hopefully I can earn more chances to show what I can do. When opportunities come in life, you’ve got to take them, and to be able to go and play in front of the Crystal Palace fans… that’s such a great feeling.

      Whether it’s at Selhurst Park or away from home, now, I just want to get as many minutes as I can.

      Hopefully more opportunities will come, and if I get them, I can show what I can do.

      The day after we played Fulham, I was in for recovery, and the Northern Ireland manager, Michael O’Neill, got in touch.

      He said: ‘We’d like you to be involved – can you come and train with us?’ I was buzzing – it all happened so fast! To then come on in the last few minutes against Luxembourg… that was incredible.

      There I was; I’d made my senior debut for my country.

      In January, I signed a new Palace contract until 2027.

      I’m absolutely delighted. This is the next step in my career and hopefully I can just keep going, and going, and going. I’m grateful for the contract – and it’s time to kick on.

      I come off the training pitch here every day having learned something new. Being able to train with such great players… all the boys want the best for me, which is all anyone can ask.

      My Mum is always saying: ‘Do you miss us up here?’ – and I say ‘no’!

      Obviously, I miss my family – but because I’m loving what I’m doing, how could I not want to be right here?

      Justin Devenny signs a new deal

