Justin Devenny: My story in my words

In the week he bids to add to his three caps for Northern Ireland, read below Justin Devenny's story, in his words: from a small town North of the border, to scoring in the Premier League and winning silverware...

I was born in Irvine, in Scotland – and I feel as if I’ve played football for as long as I can remember.

I don’t know precisely when I started, but I’d have been kicking a ball as early as I could have been with my brothers and my family.

My Mum was actually my coach when I was younger. She led our team, Galston F.C. up in the Irvine Valley. We were a good team as well – we had some good players! There were always scouts watching us.

I was growing up there, doing well, learning a lot. My Mum set a perfect example, helping me and almost teaching me the way to be on a pitch. People always ask me, ‘who’s my biggest inspiration?’, and I would say my Mum. She just wanted me to enjoy my football, first and foremost. If you enjoy your football, that’s when you’re at your best.

Through her, I learnt that nothing happens without hard work. That’s the one phrase that will stick with me forever. If you work hard, you’ll reap the rewards eventually – and that’s something that has stuck with me.