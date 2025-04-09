Lerma: Conducting the midfield, Selhurst Park, Colombian dreams & London traffic

But on occasion, it’s the journey that is the struggle. “The traffic is quite heavy!” suggests Jefferson Lerma, prompted for any aspects of moving to London he has not enjoyed.

“In most cases, I prefer not to go into Central London – it’s easier not to!”

This interview originally appeared in the Crystal Palace v Aston Villa matchday programme. You can shop for programmes by clicking HERE.

Good thing, then, that 18 months after completing his move to Crystal Palace from Bournemouth, Lerma has all the characteristics of one of South London’s own: passionate, but disciplined; diligent, but driven to succeed.

We are being glib, of course, to begin on that footing. Lerma’s journey to the top of the game is one to admire, starting in the modest surroundings of El Cerrito, a town of 25,000 residents, from where he was scouted playing a match in his local village.

Offered a trial at nearby Huila, with few spots available and 120 others competing for them, Lerma earned his stripes.

The challenges continued, but Lerma’s footballing quality, and determination to change his life, shone through. Those same credentials have carried him to the verge of 300 top-flight appearances across spells in Colombia, Spain and England.