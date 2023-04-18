OTD: When Palace hosted Puskás, Di Stefano and Gento – and held their own

The background

For Crystal Palace, the 1960s marked a pivotal time as the ambitious Arthur Wait took over as Chairman – eager to reflect the newfound opulence of the epoch in the fortunes of his boyhood club.

Entering the decade as a mid-table Division Four side, Palace would ultimately finish the 60s by rising into the top tier of English football for the first time in history, earning promotion three times in nine seasons.

But success in the table wasn’t the only marker of growth, and developments to both Selhurst Park and their plateaued playing style would also follow.

Leading the changes on the pitch and kickstarting this transitional period was Arthur Rowe, two-time Palace manager, led the changes on the pitch either side of a Dick Graham stint.

Rowe joined the south Londoners having enjoyed a respectable career with Tottenham Hotspur that saw him earn a single cap for England against France and, with a First Division title to his name, the then-51-year-old brought a high calibre of leadership to SE25.

With the new ambition, increased financial backing and instalment of a distinguished manager, Palace sought a suitably sizeable opponent to help showcase their newly installed floodlights in 1962.

It was a chance to draw a hefty crowd to Selhurst Park, to place a lowly Third Division club on the global map and to test the south Londoners against the world’s best, something they would do regularly less than 10 years later in the First Division.