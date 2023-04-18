OTD: When Palace hosted Puskás, Di Stefano and Gento – and held their own

Later compared with Di Stéfano by Hammers manager Ron Greenwood, Byrne’s time at Palace came to a temporary halt when he joined the east London club for a Second Division British record-transfer fee. Somehow, Palace had managed to negotiate a clause in the Englishman’s contract to procure his efforts for one further clash in a bid to increase attendance and ability against Real.
But shortly after future World Cup referee Michel Kitabdjian blew his whistle, even Byrne couldn’t prevent Palace from falling behind.
It took less than eight minutes for Los Blancos to claim a two-goal lead, the hosts seemingly in awe of their high-grade opposition.
Behind to Di Stéfano and Gento’s respective efforts, the Glaziers pulled themselves back into the clash through Ron Heckman's header. But half an hour in, Real’s Hungarian talisman stamped his indelible mark on the game when he powered home a free-kick from 20-yards out.
In doing so he demonstrated the strength, precision and goal-hunger south Londoners had only heard about, or, perhaps, seen through grainy depictions on television.
Naturally, Puskás was again involved just minutes after scoring when he linked-up with Di Stéfano to supply Isidro Sánchez with a scoring chance the right-back happily took.
At half-time, then, the Glaziers trailed their guests 4-1, and nobody could complain. Replacing goalkeeper Vic Rouse with a young Bill Glazier at the break, Rowe sent his team out re-energised, and their eye-catching football paid dividends as they netted twice through Andy Smillie and Terry Long, heaving themselves just one goal from catching the Spaniards.
But Real exhibited their footballing intelligence after the flair of the first-half and shifted their style of play to drown-out any hope of a Palace comeback.
At the end of the 90 minutes, the clash finished 4-3 to the visitors but the Glaziers had come within inches of holding their own against the world’s greatest team.
Palace would go on to finish 11th in the Third Division at the end of the 1962/63 season, with Real winning La Liga, the Copa Del Rey and finishing runners-up in the European Cup. The class of the respective clubs may have been separated by a chasm, but on the night it took just one goal to divide the Glaziers with Real Madrid.