The making of Sam Johnstone’s game

His call-up yesterday for the fourth England squad running – the goalkeeper preserved his record of never having been beaten for the Three Lions last month, with four clean sheets in four caps – could scarcely have been in doubt.

For not only has Johnstone signed a new contract with the club, he has also kept a Premier League-high five clean sheets so far this term (sitting joint top with Nick Pope).

What's more, his current clean sheets to top-flight appearances ratio (8 out of 20) is the best of any Crystal Palace goalkeeper in history (as highlighted by @SoCpfc).

Speaking to David Seaman’s podcast Seaman Says earlier this week, over the course of an insightful hour, Johnstone delved into the details which define his game – week in, week out.

From his method of pass selection, to how he maintains his goalkeeper gloves, here are just a selection of Sam Johnstone’s insights from the in-depth chat…

Johnstone on Palace’s 2-0 win at Burnley…

“It was a good result. It was tough – Burnley were very good, and probably deserved a bit more.

“I made a couple of nice saves… but it’s the timing of saves sometimes that’s good. At 1-0 to make two saves, and then scoring at the end, it was nice!”

Johnstone on learning how to ‘play out from the back’…

“Even growing up at Manchester United we [goalkeepers] weren’t coached like that, but we did join in a lot of possession stuff, especially when I became scholar with Paul McGuiness as youth team manager. He got us involved with the boxes, the rondos that the team do, your possession drills and things like that.

“That was the first time I got into passing drills, but then on a game day, you wouldn’t play out from the back, you’d kick it long, even until I was 25. I moved to West Brom, and Graeme Jones came in as assistant manager with Darren Moore, and he just wanted us to play total football…

“The way the game’s gone now, it’s one of the biggest lessons I’ve had: to change to that new way of playing around and having to do that… then having to do it on a Saturday while trying to win, and keep the ball out of the net, with 25,000 people watching!

"I hadn’t done it before, so doing it in training, and then on a Saturday…”