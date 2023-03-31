OTD: The Malcolm Allison era begins

Something special was happening at Selhurst Park. The Glaziers became the Eagles, and the red and blue home kit was introduced – out went the claret and blue.

The trademark fedora became iconic, but the idea stemmed from a rather unlikely source: Jack Tinn, Portsmouth manager for twenty years between 1927 and 1947. Under Tinn, Portsmouth won their first FA Cup in 1939, and the basis of his side went on to win back-to-back titles after his departure.

As Portsmouth progressed through the rounds and towards Wembley, Tinn engaged in a strange tradition. He wore spats, fashionable fabric shoe covers, on the touchline.

“When Jack was asked why he wore them, he said: ‘We’re going to win the FA Cup with these spats,’” Allison explained when asked about his unique headwear. “I think they were 40-1 in the betting and they went and won it.

“So I thought: ‘Well, nobody can really see spats so I’m going to wear a fedora.”

Allison’s charms had an instant effect on the players.

“I got to Crystal Palace and Malcolm Allison said to me: ‘This is the sixth time I have tried to sign you,’” Peter Taylor remembers of their first encounter. “I found that amazing. At that time it was so different to now. Now you would hear it in 10 seconds because of agents.

“It was the first thing he said to me when I walked into his office – it was the second time at Palace and he had tried four times at Manchester City. It was just so different and exciting. I played in the first-team at Southend but being the young, local player I think it was easier to leave me out because the manager knew I wouldn’t give him any hassle.

“All of sudden now I was going to play in front of a big crowd. I was going to play with Don Rogers and Alan Whittle. There just seemed a buzz about the place.”