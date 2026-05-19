Marathon Man: The Eagle who played nearly every minute of our previous longest season

As Oliver Glasner’s side continue to balance Premier League football with a historic run to the UEFA Conference League Final, the Eagles have now surpassed the previous benchmark set by Steve Coppell’s promotion-winning team of 1988/89 – which was a marathon 59-game campaign which ended in unforgettable fashion at Selhurst Park.

Counting 30 minutes' extra-time in the last game of the season – 3rd June, 1989, but we'll come onto that in a moment – one forward played almost every single minute of the 5,340 available.

For context – with two games of the campaign remaining – Maxence Lacroix tops the minutes charts for Palace this season, on 4,752 across all competitions. Captain Dean Henderson is next up on 4,500, and Tyrick MItchell third on 4,396.

Hence, few people are better placed to reflect on the physical and mental demands of such a season than Mark Bright, who played virtually every minute of that historic 88/89 campaign, missing only a brief spell – reportedly around 10 minutes – after being substituted against Leicester City.

That campaign, the Eagles battled through league fixtures, cup competitions and the club’s first-ever play-off campaign before securing promotion back to the First Division.

Now, with Palace preparing to finish another record-breaking season with a major final, Bright can see clear parallels between the two eras.