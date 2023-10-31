'She has always been there': Guéhi salutes sisters, parents & heritage

This article first appeared on the England Football website and is kindly republished with their permission.

Guéhi’s performances for Crystal Palace have seen him become a regular in Gareth Southgate’s squad, but the 23-year-old still relies heavily on the support of his mum and three sisters.

The Crystal Palace defender may have become a household name in recent times but he continues to live at home with his parents and three sisters – Lois (21), Joelle (16) and Shirel (12).

Guéhi credits the togetherness of his close-knit family and his Christian faith for much of his success.

He said: “It's actually hard to put into words what my mum and sisters have done for me because anything I say wouldn’t actually justify what they've done. I'm just so grateful to have them in my life.”

Guéhi’s parents are from Abijan in the Ivory Coast and moved to London when he was one, with his dad becoming a minister at a local church.

The Guéhi family grew up in Grove Park, Lewisham, and after impressing for local club Cray Wanderers, his grassroots coach recommended him to Chelsea’s academy.

Despite being one of the best young defenders at the Blues, his parents helped ensure education remained his number one priority well into his late teens, when it became clear he was destined to become a Premier League footballer.